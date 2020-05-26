Moody Thrift Shop reopens

A patron examines a mirror at the Thrift Shop May 26, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. A number of base facilities have begun reopening while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidance. Due to local protocols, consignments have changed to 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays for active-duty families and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays for retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)

