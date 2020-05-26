Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Europe Water Plants Continue Home Deliveries during Pandemic

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service’s Europe Water Plants Continue Home Deliveries during Pandemic

    GRUNSTADT, GERMANY

    05.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    While many service members and families have been under stay-at-home orders in Europe, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is ensuring military communities are still receiving home deliveries of bottled water. Details: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1nd.

    Pictured: the Grunstadt water home delivery team from L to R - Exchange associates James Grier, Bill Hall, Scott Perkins, Markus Glessen and Siggi Eicher.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 14:49
    Photo ID: 6222833
    VIRIN: 200526-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 800x613
    Size: 161.58 KB
    Location: GRUNSTADT, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Europe Water Plants Continue Home Deliveries during Pandemic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Europe Water Plants Continue Home Deliveries during Pandemic

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT