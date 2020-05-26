Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Europe Water Plants Continue Home Deliveries during Pandemic

SEMBACH, Germany – While many service members and families have been under stay-at-home orders in Europe, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is ensuring military communities are still receiving home deliveries of bottled water.



The Exchange’s plants in Grünstadt, Germany, and Vicenza, Italy, bottle potable water for Exchange stores throughout the region and work with Culligan Water to deliver 5-gallon bottles of water for military homes and offices. As a mission-essential retailer, the Exchange has continued to serve the military community during the COVID-19 pandemic, including through these home deliveries.



“The home delivery service saves military shoppers a trip to the store, allowing them to reduce their contact with others during these times,” said Col. Scott McFarland, the Exchange’s Europe/Southwest Asia Region commander. “The Exchange is all in to continue providing critical items military members need while keeping them safe.”



The Exchange team typically hand-delivers about 1.6 million gallons of water to five European countries each year. The Department of Defense retailer has seen a 20% increase in orders the last two months because of the pandemic. Exchange associates have been working around the clock, adding extra days and extra routes to ensure the military community has the water it needs.



The Exchange’s water home delivery program has operated in Europe since 1998. Exchange water plants also serve as a contingency source for garrisons in emergency situations if their main water supply should be temporarily contaminated or unavailable.



“The Exchange is committed to providing safe, secure and sanitized shopping to our Warfighters and their families,” McFarland said. “As long as these heroes are still working, the Exchange will continue to serve those who serve.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



