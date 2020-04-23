Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation [Image 28 of 32]

    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Photo by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force basic military graduation is held Apr. 23, 2020, at the 323rd Training Squadron’s Airman Training Complex on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Due to current world events, the graduation ceremonies will be closed to the public until further notice for safety and security of the newly accessioned Airmen and their family members due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 13:47
    VIRIN: 200423-F-YQ806-0108
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
