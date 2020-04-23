U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation

U.S. Air Force basic military graduation is held Apr. 23, 2020, at the 323rd Training Squadron’s Airman Training Complex on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Due to current world events, the graduation ceremonies will be closed to the public until further notice for safety and security of the newly accessioned Airmen and their family members due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

