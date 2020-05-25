Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony 2020 [Image 6 of 9]

    Memorial Day Ceremony 2020

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Tiffany Wada plays “Taps” during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Va., May, 25 2020. Memorial Day is a National Day of remembrance to those service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. D’Angelo Yanez)

