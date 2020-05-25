U.S. Marine Sgt. Tiffany Wada plays “Taps” during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Va., May, 25 2020. Memorial Day is a National Day of remembrance to those service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. D’Angelo Yanez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 10:21 Photo ID: 6222214 VIRIN: 200525-M-UE724-0008 Resolution: 5034x3196 Size: 10.31 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day Ceremony 2020 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.