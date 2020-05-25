Memorial Day Ceremony 2020

U.S. Marine Col. William C. Bentley III, base commander of Quantico, renders a salute during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Va., May, 25 2020. Memorial Day is a National Day of remembrance to those service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. D’Angelo Yanez)

