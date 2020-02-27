Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Love of the Game [Image 3 of 3]

    Love of the Game

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Players from Riot and Sum clash on the court during the 2020 Intramural Double Elimination Game at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020. The 2020 Intramural Basketball Tournament consisted of 10 teams competing for the championship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 09:52
    Photo ID: 6222205
    VIRIN: 200227-F-NZ346-0472
    Resolution: 2723x2214
    Size: 762.61 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Love of the Game [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Love of the Game
    Love of the Game
    Love of the Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    basketball
    intramural sports
    Hill AFB
    ut
    hill air force base
    intramural
    intramural basketball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT