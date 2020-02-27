Players from Riot and Sum clash on the court during the 2020 Intramural Double Elimination Game at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020. The 2020 Intramural Basketball Tournament consisted of 10 teams competing for the championship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 09:52
|Photo ID:
|6222205
|VIRIN:
|200227-F-NZ346-0472
|Resolution:
|2723x2214
|Size:
|762.61 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Love of the Game [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT