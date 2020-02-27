Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Love of the Game

    Love of the Game

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    A player watches from the bleachers during the 2020 Intramural 10 Team Double Elimination Tournament at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020. Intramural sports on base allow squadrons to compete and practice skills in leadership and team building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 12:32
    Photo ID: 6221332
    VIRIN: 200227-F-NZ346-0009
    Resolution: 3689x2240
    Size: 845.07 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Love of the Game, by SSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    basketball
    intramural sports
    Hill AFB
    utah
    intramural
    Intramural basketball
    Hill Air Force Base (AFB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT