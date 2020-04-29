NMCB 1 Lays Foundation for LED Street Lights

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 29, 2020) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 move a generator during construction of LED street lights on Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 29, 2020. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater security cooperation in the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Robert Juarez)

