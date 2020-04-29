Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB 1 Lays Foundation for LED Street Lights [Image 3 of 3]

    NMCB 1 Lays Foundation for LED Street Lights

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 29, 2020) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 move a generator during construction of LED street lights on Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 29, 2020. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater security cooperation in the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Robert Juarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 07:35
    Photo ID: 6222142
    VIRIN: 200429-N-KE299-0004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Lays Foundation for LED Street Lights [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 1 Lays Foundation for LED Street Lights
    NMCB 1 Lays Foundation for LED Street Lights
    NMCB 1 Lays Foundation for LED Street Lights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Spain
    Rota
    U.S. Navy
    CTF 68

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT