NMCB 1 Lays Foundation for LED Street Lights

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 29, 2020) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 pour concrete for the base of LED street lights on Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 29, 2020. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater security cooperation in the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Robert Juarez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 07:35
|Photo ID:
|6222140
|VIRIN:
|200429-N-KE299-0001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
