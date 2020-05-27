Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 1 Seabees fill post holes with concrete during an obstacle course construction project. [Image 12 of 13]

    NMCB 1 Seabees fill post holes with concrete during an obstacle course construction project.

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Hays 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200527-N-JX484-0159
    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 27, 2020) -- Equipment Operator Constructionman Walker Osborne, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, operates a 120M CAT Grader during an obstacle course construction project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 27, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 07:13
    Photo ID: 6222126
    VIRIN: 200527-N-JX484-0159
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Seabees fill post holes with concrete during an obstacle course construction project. [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Mark Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB 1
    NS Rota
    CTF 68

