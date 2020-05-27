NMCB 1 Seabees fill post holes with concrete during an obstacle course construction project.

200527-N-JX484-0032

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 27, 2020) -- Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, fill post holes with concrete during an obstacle course construction project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 27, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)

