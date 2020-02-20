Coalition Forces participate in a Combined Forces Leader Development Course class Feb. 20, 2020, at Al Asad, Iraq. U.S. Air Force and Army Reserve service members created the course last year for troops at the base to try different approaches to military leadership. Student gatherings were suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers plan to continue it in the future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)
This work, Introductions [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
