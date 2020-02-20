Introductions

Coalition Forces participate in a Combined Forces Leader Development Course class Feb. 20, 2020, at Al Asad, Iraq. U.S. Air Force and Army Reserve service members created the course last year for troops at the base to try different approaches to military leadership. Student gatherings were suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers plan to continue it in the future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 06:05 Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ