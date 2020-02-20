Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lead from the front [Image 2 of 2]

    Lead from the front

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    02.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose R. Pagan, first sergeant, 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group, speaks during a Combined Forces Leader Development Course class Feb. 20, 2020, at Al Asad, Iraq. Pagan and U.S Army Capt. Patrick Sylvers, 1972nd Medical Detachment Combat Operational Stress Control psychologist, created the course last year for troops at the base to try different approaches to military leadership. Student gatherings were suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers plan to continue it in the future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

    This work, Lead from the front [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

