Lead from the front

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose R. Pagan, first sergeant, 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group, speaks during a Combined Forces Leader Development Course class Feb. 20, 2020, at Al Asad, Iraq. Pagan and U.S Army Capt. Patrick Sylvers, 1972nd Medical Detachment Combat Operational Stress Control psychologist, created the course last year for troops at the base to try different approaches to military leadership. Student gatherings were suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers plan to continue it in the future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

