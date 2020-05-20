Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) buckle their helmets during underwater egress training (UET) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2020. UET prepares Marines to safely escape an aircraft in the event of a water-borne landing. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kolby Leger)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 02:58
|Photo ID:
|6222036
|VIRIN:
|200520-M-KL008-1002
|Resolution:
|4323x2882
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 31st MEU conducts underwater egress training [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Kolby Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
