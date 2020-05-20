Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts underwater egress training [Image 7 of 7]

    31st MEU conducts underwater egress training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kolby Leger 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct underwater egress training (UET) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2020. UET prepares Marines to safely escape an aircraft in the event of a water-borne landing. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kolby Leger)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Photo ID: 6222041
    VIRIN: 200520-M-KL008-1011
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
