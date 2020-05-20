31st MEU conducts underwater egress training

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct underwater egress training (UET) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2020. UET prepares Marines to safely escape an aircraft in the event of a water-borne landing. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kolby Leger)

