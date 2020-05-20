Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Your Boots: 5C’s visit 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Squadron [Image 4 of 5]

    In Your Boots: 5C’s visit 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Squadron

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colon, 386th AEW command chief, watch as Airmen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron put on gear during the weekly immersion, “In Your Boots” at Camp Bheuring, Kuwait, May 21, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

