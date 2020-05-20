In Your Boots: 5C’s visit 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Squadron

An Airman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron tests a radio during the weekly immersion, “In Your Boots” at Camp Bheuring, Kuwait, May 21, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

