In Your Boots: 5C’s visit 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Squadron

An Airman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron tests a radio during the weekly immersion, “In Your Boots” at Camp Bheuring, Kuwait, May 21, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|05.20.2020
|05.27.2020 02:01
|6222027
|200520-F-YM181-0002
|6445x3729
|15.74 MB
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|1
|0
|0
