    USS Gabrielle Giffords - RSS Steadfast Exercise Together [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords - RSS Steadfast Exercise Together

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    200525-N-WP865-3173
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 25, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), left, exercises with the Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class multi-role stealth frigate RSS Steadfast (FFS 70) in the South China Sea, May 25, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 00:30
    Photo ID: 6221962
    VIRIN: 200525-N-WP865-3173
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords - RSS Steadfast Exercise Together [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Singapore navies exercise together in the South China Sea

    South China Sea
    PHOTOEX
    Littoral Combat Ship
    Navy
    USA
    Republic of Singapore
    DESRON 7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    RSN
    Steadfast
    LCS 10
    INDOPACOM
    FFS 70
    Formidable-class frigate

