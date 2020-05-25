USS Gabrielle Giffords - RSS Steadfast Exercise Together

200525-N-WP865-3173

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 25, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), left, exercises with the Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class multi-role stealth frigate RSS Steadfast (FFS 70) in the South China Sea, May 25, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

