San Diego Navy postal facility meets, exceeds increased COVID-19 mail demand

Tom Dejesus, (left), Dewayne Mobley, (rear), and Franco Mason, (right), mail clerks with the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics San Diego Regional Navy Mail Center, remove packages from the security screening system in preparation for distribution to local units and Navy ships. The Sailors and civilians of the mail facility are responsible for screening, processing, and distributing mail to 252 individual military commands in the southern California region and have been inundated with an unusually high amount of mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mail center has processed approximately 6-7 tons of mail per day. NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

