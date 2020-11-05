Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    San Diego Navy postal facility meets, exceeds increased COVID-19 mail demand [Image 2 of 2]

    San Diego Navy postal facility meets, exceeds increased COVID-19 mail demand

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Photo by Katesha Washington 

    Navy Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego

    Tom Dejesus, (left), Dewayne Mobley, (rear), and Franco Mason, (right), mail clerks with the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics San Diego Regional Navy Mail Center, remove packages from the security screening system in preparation for distribution to local units and Navy ships. The Sailors and civilians of the mail facility are responsible for screening, processing, and distributing mail to 252 individual military commands in the southern California region and have been inundated with an unusually high amount of mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mail center has processed approximately 6-7 tons of mail per day. NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 22:27
    Photo ID: 6221924
    VIRIN: 200511-N-TF546-008
    Resolution: 2954x2123
    Size: 811.52 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego Navy postal facility meets, exceeds increased COVID-19 mail demand [Image 2 of 2], by Katesha Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Diego Navy postal facility meets, exceeds increased COVID-19 mail demand
    San Diego Navy postal facility meets, exceeds increased COVID-19 mail demand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT