    San Diego Navy postal facility meets, exceeds increased COVID-19 mail demand [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Photo by Katesha Washington 

    Navy Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego

    An overall look of the NAVSUP FLC San Diego Regional Navy Mail Center captured May 11, 2020. The civilians and Sailors of the mail facility have seen an exponential increase in mail being processed since the declaration of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

