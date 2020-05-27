Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle [Image 9 of 9]

    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Members of the American Legion pay their respects during the internment ceremony of U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class, Everett G. Windle, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 26, 2020. On Dec. 7, 1941, Windle was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Windle. To identify Windle’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting of our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 21:25
    Photo ID: 6221911
    VIRIN: 200526-F-YU668-0051
    Resolution: 3000x2419
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle
    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle
    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle
    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle
    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle
    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle
    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle
    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle
    Internment Ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Honolulu
    POW
    MIA
    Missing
    Navy
    Hawaii
    Sailors
    Military
    USN
    Marines
    "DPAA
    Honorable Carry
    USAF: Defense POW/MIA Acconting Agency
    USS Oaklahoma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT