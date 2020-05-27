An American Flag waves in the wind, as care takers from the U.S. National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific conduct an internment ceremony for U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Everett G. Windle, of Kansas City, Missouri, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 26, 2020. On Dec. 7, 1941, Windle was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Windle. To identify Windle’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting of our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank)

