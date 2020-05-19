200519-N-WP675-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 19, 2020). Hull Technician Fireman Zion Davis from High Point, N.C. welds a bulkhead on the weatherdecks aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 16:02 Photo ID: 6221651 VIRIN: 200519-N-WP675-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.08 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ashland Hull Technicians [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Ruth Snipes-Soward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.