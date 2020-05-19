Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ashland Hull Technicians [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Ashland Hull Technicians

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    200519-N-WP675-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 19, 2020). Hull Technician Fireman Zion Davis, left, of High Point, N.C. and Hull Technician Fireman David Beamon of Hampton Roads, Va. weld a bulkhead on the weatherdecks aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

