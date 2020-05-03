Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration [Image 16 of 24]

    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps. Maj. Matthew Krivohlavy (right), Detachment 24 instructor pilot, and U.S. Navy Ensign Christopher Kucynski, student pilot, review preflight check list on a T-6B Texan II before a training flight during the Pilot Training Next program March 5, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The PTN program is part of Air Education and Training Command’s initiative to “reimagine” how learning is delivered to Airmen. The program focuses on how Airmen learn and uses emerging technology to train them better, faster and foster deeper learning. Technologies include virtual reality, artificial intelligence and data analytics, which can be tailored to the training environment and individual student in line with AETC’s redesigned Continuum of Learning model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 15:50
    Photo ID: 6221630
    VIRIN: 200305-F-GY993-042
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot Training Next continues third iteration [Image 24 of 24], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration
    Pilot Training Next continues third iteration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sorties
    learning
    Texas
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF"
    T-6B Texan II
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    "Pilot Training Next
    PTN
    Detachment 24
    reimagine
    virtual reality flight simulator
    Continuum of Learning model

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT