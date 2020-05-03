Pilot Training Next continues third iteration

U.S. Marine Corps. Maj. Matthew Krivohlavy (right), Detachment 24 instructor pilot, and U.S. Navy Ensign Christopher Kucynski, student pilot, review preflight check list on a T-6B Texan II before a training flight during the Pilot Training Next program March 5, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The PTN program is part of Air Education and Training Command’s initiative to “reimagine” how learning is delivered to Airmen. The program focuses on how Airmen learn and uses emerging technology to train them better, faster and foster deeper learning. Technologies include virtual reality, artificial intelligence and data analytics, which can be tailored to the training environment and individual student in line with AETC’s redesigned Continuum of Learning model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

