Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Body Bearers execute 21 gun salute in honor of Memorial Day [Image 4 of 5]

    Body Bearers execute 21 gun salute in honor of Memorial Day

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, fire a cannon on the parade deck at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 26, 2020. The Body Bearers fired a cannon every minute for 21 minutes in observance of Memorial Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 14:38
    Photo ID: 6221596
    VIRIN: 200525-M-VI229-004
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Body Bearers execute 21 gun salute in honor of Memorial Day [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Body Bearers execute 21 gun salute in honor of Memorial Day
    Body Bearers execute 21 gun salute in honor of Memorial Day
    Body Bearers execute 21 gun salute in honor of Memorial Day
    Body Bearers execute 21 gun salute in honor of Memorial Day
    Body Bearers execute 21 gun salute in honor of Memorial Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Drill
    Honors
    Memorial Day
    Ceremonial Drill
    Marine Barracks
    21 gun salute
    Cannons
    Washington D.C.
    8th and I
    Body Bearers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT