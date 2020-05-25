Body Bearers execute 21 gun salute in honor of Memorial Day

Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, fire a cannon on the parade deck at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 26, 2020. The Body Bearers fired a cannon every minute for 21 minutes in observance of Memorial Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders.)

