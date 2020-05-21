Marine Receives Award from Navy

200521-N-JH293-1005

ST. LOUIS (May 21, 2020) Sgt. Andrew Stockton, assigned to 9th Marine Corps District, Midwest Marines St. Louis, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America for logistics services he provided NTAG Mid America, May 21, 2020. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

