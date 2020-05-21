Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Receives Award from Navy

    Marine Receives Award from Navy

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    200521-N-JH293-1004
    ST. LOUIS (May 21, 2020) Sgt. Andrew Stockton, assigned to 9th Marine Corps District, Midwest Marines St. Louis, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America for logistics services he provided NTAG Mid America, May 21, 2020. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 12:47
    Photo ID: 6221352
    VIRIN: 200521-N-JH293-1004
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Marine Receives Award from Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Receives Award from Navy
    Marine Receives Award from Navy

    TAGS

    St. Louis
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    award
    recruiting
    NTAG
    Mid America
    cross-service

