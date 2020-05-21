Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200521-N-KK394-1046 [Image 2 of 5]

    200521-N-KK394-1046

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200521-N-KK394-1046
    CARIBBEAN SEA (May 21, 2020) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Zentmyer removes the chocks and chains from the landing gear of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 12:45
    Photo ID: 6221345
    VIRIN: 200521-N-KK394-1046
    Resolution: 5129x2885
    Size: 606.31 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200521-N-KK394-1046 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200521-N-KK394-1056
    200521-N-KK394-1046
    200521-N-KK394-1036
    200521-N-KK394-1014
    200521-N-KK394-1003

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    LCS
    Coast Guard
    Mayport
    deployment
    USS Detroit
    LCS 7
    Freedom-class
    JIATF South

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT