200521-N-KK394-1014

CARIBBEAN SEA (May 21, 2020) Aviation Electrician's Mate Aimee Wojtas conducts pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

