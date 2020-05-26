AZNG picks up donation for Navajo Nation

Members of the Arizona National Guard pick up a donation of food and water for Najavo Nation in Phoenix on 26 May, 2020. The truck will deliver to Window Rock Fairgrounds on Navajo Nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Randall)

Date Taken: 05.26.2020
Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US