    AZNG picks up donation for Navajo Nation [Image 2 of 6]

    AZNG picks up donation for Navajo Nation

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Spc. John Randall 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Arizona National Guard pick up a donation of food and water for Najavo Nation in Phoenix on 26 May, 2020. The truck will deliver to Window Rock Fairgrounds on Navajo Nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Randall)

