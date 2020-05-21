SecAF Trip Kirtland AFB

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett poses with a legacy eight-inch floppy disk used for nuclear-weapons command and control systems during a tour of the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 21, 2020. Barrett toured units at Cannon, Holloman and Kirtland Air Force Bases during her three-day trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

