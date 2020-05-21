Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Trip Kirtland AFB [Image 13 of 13]

    SecAF Trip Kirtland AFB

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett poses with a legacy eight-inch floppy disk used for nuclear-weapons command and control systems during a tour of the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 21, 2020. Barrett toured units at Cannon, Holloman and Kirtland Air Force Bases during her three-day trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 10:52
    Photo ID: 6221236
    VIRIN: 200521-F-LE393-0081
    Resolution: 4791x3194
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Trip Kirtland AFB [Image 13 of 13], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

