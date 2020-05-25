Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4 surgery aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5)

200525-N-GR120-1233

ARABIAN GULF (May 25, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. Robert McLendon, a surgeon assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4, performs a surgery in an operating room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), May 25, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

