    Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4 surgery aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5) [Image 5 of 6]

    Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4 surgery aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    ARABIAN GULF, ARABIAN GULF

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anna Van Nuys 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200525-N-GR120-1218
    ARABIAN GULF (May 25, 2020) – Hospitalman Nicholas Hostler, a surgical technician assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), assists during a surgery in an operating room aboard Bataan, May 25, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 10:51
    Photo ID: 6221220
    VIRIN: 200525-N-GR120-1218
    Resolution: 4441x3163
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF, ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4 surgery aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy
    Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4
    FST 4

