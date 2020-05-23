200523-N-KK394-1012

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (May 23, 2020) Information Systems Technician 1st Class John Hofler approaches a simulated fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
