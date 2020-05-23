200523-N-KK394-1012

CARIBBEAN SEA (May 23, 2020) Information Systems Technician 1st Class John Hofler approaches a simulated fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 08:19 Photo ID: 6221016 VIRIN: 200523-N-KK394-1012 Resolution: 4518x3012 Size: 641.41 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200523-N-KK394-1012 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.