492 EVCC completes washout repair at CLDJ

U.S. Army Spc. Jayden Schmidt, heavy equipment operator and plumber, 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), drives a backhoe filled with rocks as part of washout repair and concrete erosion control efforts at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), May 15, 2020. The 492nd EVCC is working on various projects on CLDJ, including repairing and fortifying areas affected by flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

