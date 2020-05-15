Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492 EVCC completes washout repair at CLDJ [Image 2 of 8]

    492 EVCC completes washout repair at CLDJ

    DJIBOUTI

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terry Keithahn, carpenter and vertical construction engineer, 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), uses a skid steer to move dirt as part of washout repair and concrete erosion control efforts at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), May 15, 2020. The 492nd EVCC is working on various projects on CLDJ, including repairing and fortifying areas affected by flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492 EVCC completes washout repair at CLDJ [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

