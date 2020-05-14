Main Space Fire Drill

200514-N-WP675-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2020). Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jordin Davis from Pascagoula, Mississippi tests aqueous film forming foam systems to Main Machinery Room One during Main Space Fire Drills aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

