Main Space Fire Drill

200514-N-WP675-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2020). Boatswain's Mate Seaman Recruit Georgianna Echols, left, from Dallas and Operations Specialist Seaman Jon Detling-Nusser from Saint Louis utilize a smoke blanket on an entrance hatch to Main Machinery Room One during Main Space Fire Drills aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward

