Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19

Sgt. Kerianna Turner, left, and Cpl. Jonah Pollard, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “No Slack”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), rehearse COVID-19 screening procedures with a temperature check on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 10. Medics rehearse screening procedures for COVID-19 to maintain their readiness and ensure the safety and welfare of Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Jake Verdi)

