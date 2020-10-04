Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Sgt. Kerianna Turner, left, and Cpl. Jonah Pollard, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “No Slack”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), rehearse COVID-19 screening procedures with a temperature check on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 10. Medics rehearse screening procedures for COVID-19 to maintain their readiness and ensure the safety and welfare of Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Jake Verdi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 21:57
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    This work, Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

