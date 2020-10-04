Sgt. Kerianna Turner, left, and Cpl. Jonah Pollard, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “No Slack”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), rehearse COVID-19 screening procedures with a temperature check on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 10. Medics rehearse screening procedures for COVID-19 to maintain their readiness and ensure the safety and welfare of Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Jake Verdi)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 21:57
|Photo ID:
|6220841
|VIRIN:
|200410-A-UV586-101
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT