Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19

Specialist George Lulack, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares to take the temperature of a patient at the COVID-19 clinic at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. Lulack volunteers at the COVID-19 clinic to assist BACH medical staff during the post’s response to COVID-19 and to ensure the health and welfare of the Fort Campbell Soldiers and their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)

