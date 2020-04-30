Specialist George Lulack, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares to take the temperature of a patient at the COVID-19 clinic at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. Lulack volunteers at the COVID-19 clinic to assist BACH medical staff during the post’s response to COVID-19 and to ensure the health and welfare of the Fort Campbell Soldiers and their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 21:57
|Photo ID:
|6220840
|VIRIN:
|200430-A-UV586-779
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|979.97 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19
