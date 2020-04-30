Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19 [Image 1 of 2]

    Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2020

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Specialist George Lulack, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares to take the temperature of a patient at the COVID-19 clinic at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. Lulack volunteers at the COVID-19 clinic to assist BACH medical staff during the post’s response to COVID-19 and to ensure the health and welfare of the Fort Campbell Soldiers and their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 21:57
    Photo ID: 6220840
    VIRIN: 200430-A-UV586-779
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 979.97 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19
    Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bastogne medic joins BACH in fight against COVID-19

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    BACH
    101st
    Bastogne
    Medic
    Screaming Eagles
    Red Currahee
    COVID-19
    BeattheVirus
    ArmyFightCOVID19
    BeatCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT