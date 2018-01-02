Minnesota National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing for the public

Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Nupson and Senior Airman David Stangebye conduct no-cost COVID-19 testing for members of the public, Monday, May 25, 2020, at the National Guard armory in Faribault, Minnesota. In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing at six locations in Minnesota over a period of three days to any Minnesotan who wanted to be tested. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens)

Date Taken: 02.01.2018 Date Posted: 05.25.2020