    Minnesota National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing for the public [Image 2 of 6]

    Minnesota National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing for the public

    FARIBAULT, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2018

    Photo by Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Hope Tucker with the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron of the 133rd Airlift Wing conducts no-cost COVID-19 testing for members of the public, Monday, May 25, 2020, at the National Guard armory in Faribault, Minnesota. In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing at six locations in Minnesota over a period of three days to any Minnesotan who wanted to be tested. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2018
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 17:21
    Photo ID: 6220762
    VIRIN: 200525-Z-ZC950-0006
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: FARIBAULT, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing for the public [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Blair Heusdens, identified by DVIDS

