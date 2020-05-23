Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) [Image 3 of 3]

    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Miguel Sanchez, from Douglas, Ga., fires a shot line from the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 09:18
    Photo ID: 6220505
    VIRIN: 200523-N-CL550-0216
    Resolution: 8220x5225
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    underway
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199)
    forward deployed
    Destroyer Squadron 15
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    replenishment-at-sea
    training
    DESRON 15
    CTF70

