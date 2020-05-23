USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199)

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), left, approaches the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea. John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

